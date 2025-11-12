Syrian President: US administration agrees Syria deserves a chance for stability

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized the need to lift sanctions on Syria to give the country a chance to recover after decades of war.



In an interview with The Washington Post, he said U.S. President Donald Trump supports Syria’s stability, territorial integrity, and the full lifting of sanctions.



“The U.S. administration agrees that Syria deserves an opportunity for stability, to rebuild its economy, and to maintain its territorial unity,” al-Sharaa said.



He described security negotiations with Israel as difficult but ongoing, with support from the United States and other international parties.



Al-Sharaa added that any future agreement would require Israel to withdraw to the positions it held before the fall of the Assad regime on December 8.