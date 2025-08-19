Netanyahu slams Macron for fuelling 'antisemitic fire': Letter

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upbraided French President Emmanuel Macron in a letter seen by AFP Tuesday, blaming the French leader's move to recognise a Palestinian state for fuelling anti-semitism.



"Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," Netanyahu wrote in the letter.



AFP