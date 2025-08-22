Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes

22-08-2025 | 02:15
Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes
Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes

Security forces in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region arrested opposition figure Lahur Sheikh Jangi on Friday after several hours of armed clashes, a security official told AFP.

Jangi, a member of the influential Talabani family, which is one of two ruling clans in the autonomous region, "surrendered" while "his brother Bolad was injured in the leg and was arrested," the official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

This is the second arrest of an opposition figure in Sulaimaniyah in under two weeks, following the detention of New Generation leader Shaswar Abdulwahid on August 12.



AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Kurdistan

Opposition

Figure

Arrested

Clashes

