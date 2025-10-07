Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was meeting Tuesday with Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi in the presence of U.S. officials, a Syrian government source told AFP, after deadly clashes overnight in Kurdish-majority districts of Aleppo city.



It is the first encounter since July between Sharaa and Abdi, head of the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and comes as implementation of a March deal between the two on integrating Kurdish institutions in the country's north and northeast into the state has largely stalled.



A separate source close to the meeting, requesting anonymity, said U.S. envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the U.S. military's Central Command, were also attending.





AFP