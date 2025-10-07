News
Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP
Middle East News
07-10-2025 | 06:27
Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was meeting Tuesday with Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi in the presence of U.S. officials, a Syrian government source told AFP, after deadly clashes overnight in Kurdish-majority districts of Aleppo city.
It is the first encounter since July between Sharaa and Abdi, head of the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and comes as implementation of a March deal between the two on integrating Kurdish institutions in the country's north and northeast into the state has largely stalled.
A separate source close to the meeting, requesting anonymity, said U.S. envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the U.S. military's Central Command, were also attending.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
President
Kurdish
Leader
