Syria condemns Israeli incursion near Damascus, calls for UN action

Syria on Monday condemned what it described as an Israeli military incursion in the countryside of Damascus, accusing Israeli forces of violating its sovereignty and threatening regional stability.



The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the raid involved around 60 soldiers and 11 military vehicles that advanced into the Beit Jann area and seized control of Tel Bat al-Warda, at the foothills of Mount Hermon.



"This dangerous escalation constitutes a direct threat to regional peace and security and once again reflects the aggressive policy of the occupation authorities," the ministry said in a statement, accusing Israel of defying international law and U.N. resolutions that affirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.



Damascus warned that the continuation of such actions would undermine stability and exacerbate tensions in the region. The ministry urged the United Nations and the Security Council to take "urgent and effective measures" to halt Israel's practices and hold it accountable in line with international law.