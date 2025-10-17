A lawyer for Hannibal Gaddafi, son of slain Libyan ruler Moamer Gaddafi, said he would challenge the $11 million bail imposed by a Lebanese judge who on Friday ordered his release.



"Release on bail is totally unacceptable in a case of arbitrary detention. We will challenge the bail," lawyer Laurent Bayon told AFP, noting his client "is under international sanctions" and could not pay such a sum.





AFP