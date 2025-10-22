Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

World News
22-10-2025 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

Gold prices extended declines on Wednesday, following their steepest daily fall since 2020 in the previous session, after an initial recovery gave way to renewed selling with investors locking in profits and a stronger dollar adding pressure.

Spot gold was down 1.4% at $4,067.31 per ounce, as of 0941 GMT, reaching a near two-week low, after rising as much as $4,161.17 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.7% to $4,081.30 per ounce.

The U.S. dollar index hovered near a one-week high, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive.

Bullion prices fell 5.3% on Tuesday, after notching a record high of $4,381.21 in the preceding session. Prices have gained 54% so far this year, supported by geopolitical and economic instability, U.S. rate-cut expectations, and robust ETF inflows.

"Strong gains that we saw in recent weeks meant that from a technical perspective, gold prices had entered the overbought territory and this led many traders to close positions in order to lock in profits," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

On the technical front, gold is supported by the 21-day moving average at $4,005.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due on Friday, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve's trajectory for rate cuts. Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to benefit in low-interest rate environments.

Reuters

World News

Gold

Prices

Investors

Profits

US Dollar

LBCI Next
EU Parliament plans more changes to due diligence law, after US, Qatar pushback
SpaceX says 'disabled' 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centres
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Netherlands-flagged cargo ship attacked near Yemen's Aden, maritime firms say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-28

Iran rial hits record low against US dollar after sanctions reimposed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:43

US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

LBCI
World News
13:06

Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions

LBCI
World News
09:58

World Court says Israel must support UN, UNRWA efforts in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
13:43

US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
09:46

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
World News
07:27

Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More