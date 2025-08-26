Iran says negotiating with 'all our might' to prevent sanctions snapback

26-08-2025 | 05:56
Iran says negotiating with 'all our might' to prevent sanctions snapback

Iran said Tuesday it was making every effort to prevent a sanctions snapback, which European powers have threatened to impose under the moribund 2015 nuclear deal.

"Our focus is on preventing actions or incidents that may be costly for the country," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press conference, adding that Tehran was "negotiating with all our might" ahead of planned talks with Britain, France and Germany.

AFP

