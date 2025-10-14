EU working with G7 partners on response to China rare earth controls

The EU is coordinating with G7 partners on a response to China's "unjustified" export controls on rare earths, the bloc's trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday.



"Such restrictions have already forced some EU companies to halt production, causing real economic harm," Sefcovic said.



"We cannot stand by, and we need a coordinated response," the trade chief told reporters. "I am in close contact with my G7 counterparts, also engaging with China to find solutions."



AFP