Six Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli drone strikes in Damascus countryside: State-run TV
Middle East News
27-08-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Six Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli drone strikes in Damascus countryside: State-run TV
Six Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli drone strikes in the Damascus countryside, state-run El Ekhbariya TV reported early on Wednesday.
Syria and Israel are engaged in U.S.-mediated talks on easing tensions in southern Syria, with Damascus seeking a security deal that could open the door to wider political negotiations.
Syria said on Monday that Israel had sent 60 soldiers into its territory near Mount Hermon in a violation of its sovereignty, while the Israeli military said its troops carried out a routine operation in southern Syria but not in Beit Jinn, an area close to the border with Lebanon and near Mount Hermon.
Syria's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent Israeli attacks on its territory, saying they pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Soldiers
Killed
Israel
Drone
Strikes
Damascus
Countryside
