Foreign minister says 'no undeclared nuclear enrichment facility' in Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the country had no undeclared uranium enrichment sites and that all of its facilities were monitored by the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.



"There's no undeclared nuclear enrichment facility in Iran; all of our facilities are under the safeguard and monitoring of the agency," Araghchi said during a forum in Tehran, adding that there was "no enrichment" at present because the sites were damaged in the 12-day war with Israel.





AFP