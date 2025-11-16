News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-11-2025 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel remained opposed to a Palestinian state after protests by far-right coalition allies over a U.S.-backed statement indicating support for a pathway to Palestinian independence.
Netanyahu spoke two days after Israel's key ally the United States and many Muslim-majority nations endorsed a draft U.N. resolution backing President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, saying the process offered a route to Palestinian statehood.
The 15-member U.N. Security Council began negotiations on Nov. 7 on the draft, which would mandate Trump's proposal for a "Board of Peace" transitional administration in Gaza to address issues including post-war reconstruction and economic recovery.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Far-Right
Backlash
US
Statement
Palestinian
State
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel far right minister urges West Bank annexation as Western countries recognize Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel far right minister urges West Bank annexation as Western countries recognize Palestinian state
0
World News
2025-09-13
UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'
World News
2025-09-13
UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'
0
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state
0
World News
2025-11-04
Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges
World News
2025-11-04
Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28
Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28
Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
2
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
4
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
Lebanon News
10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
7
Lebanon News
11:01
A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
11:01
A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More