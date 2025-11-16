Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-11-2025 | 08:06
High views
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel remained opposed to a Palestinian state after protests by far-right coalition allies over a U.S.-backed statement indicating support for a pathway to Palestinian independence.

Netanyahu spoke two days after Israel's key ally the United States and many Muslim-majority nations endorsed a draft U.N. resolution backing President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, saying the process offered a route to Palestinian statehood.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council began negotiations on Nov. 7 on the draft, which would mandate Trump's proposal for a "Board of Peace" transitional administration in Gaza to address issues including post-war reconstruction and economic recovery.


Reuters
 
