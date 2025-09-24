Syria, Israel near 'de-escalation' pact: US envoy

24-09-2025 | 00:49
LBCI
Syria, Israel near 'de-escalation' pact: US envoy

Syria and Israel are close to striking a "de-escalation" agreement in which Israel will stop its attacks while Syria will agree to not move any machinery or heavy equipment near the Israeli border, a senior U.S. envoy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said the agreement would serve as the first step towards the security deal that the two countries have been negotiating.

Syria and Israel are in talks to reach an agreement that Damascus hopes will secure a halt to Israeli airstrikes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops who have pushed into southern Syria.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to strike an agreement between the two sides that would be announced this week but not enough progress has been made so far and the Jewish New Year this week, has slowed down the process, Barrack said.

"I think everybody is approaching it in good faith," Barrack said.



Reuters 
 

