Israel's Netanyahu says he will be unable to attend Gaza summit in Egypt

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu says he will be unable to attend Gaza summit in Egypt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's Netanyahu says he will be unable to attend Gaza summit in Egypt

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend Monday's Gaza summit in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh because it coincides with a Jewish holiday, his office said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu was invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to attend a conference in Egypt today," his office said in a statement.

"The prime minister thanked President Trump for the invitation but said he would be unable to attend due to the timing coinciding with the start of the holiday" of Simhat Torah, which begins Monday evening and continues until sunset Tuesday.

Earlier, Egypt's presidency said Netanyahu had been invited to attend following a call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the Israeli premier.

AFP

Middle East News

Netanyahu

unable

attend

summit

Egypt

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

European Council President to attend peace summit in Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza's Khan Yunis: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from 'terror'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Trump tells Israeli lawmakers 'jihadism and antsemitism' have failed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More