Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday
Middle East News
30-10-2025 | 04:11
Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will make his first visit to Syria on Thursday and is due to meet representatives of the new government including President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
"With the overthrow of the Assad dictatorship, the people of Syria have entered a new era," Wadephul said referring to ousted president Bashar al-Assad, in a statement shared by the foreign ministry.
AFP
Middle East News
first
visit
Syria
Thursday
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
Previous
