Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday

Middle East News
30-10-2025 | 04:11
High views
Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday
0min
Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will make his first visit to Syria on Thursday and is due to meet representatives of the new government including President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"With the overthrow of the Assad dictatorship, the people of Syria have entered a new era," Wadephul said referring to ousted president Bashar al-Assad, in a statement shared by the foreign ministry.

AFP

Middle East News

