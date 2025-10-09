Israel says cabinet to meet Thursday 1500 GMT to discuss Gaza 'hostage liberation plan'

Israel's cabinet will meet on Thursday at 1500 GMT to discuss a plan to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza, a government statement said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.



"Government meeting at 18:00 (1500 GMT). Agenda – Plan for the release of all Israeli hostages," an announcement posted on the government website said.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced overnight that he would be convening a cabinet meeting on Thursday to approve a plan for the release of hostages.



AFP