UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation

27-10-2025 | 07:49
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, began a visit to Israel on Monday as part of her regular consultations with officials involved in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006).

During the visit, Hennis-Plasschaert is scheduled to meet with senior Israeli officials to discuss recent developments, particularly regarding the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire understanding that took effect in November 2024, with the aim of strengthening security and stability along the Blue Line.

President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
