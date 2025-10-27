News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi awards five 4.5 GW renewable energy projects at investments of over $2 billion, SPA reports
Middle East News
27-10-2025 | 14:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi awards five 4.5 GW renewable energy projects at investments of over $2 billion, SPA reports
Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) awarded on Monday five renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 4.5 gigawatts and involving investments of over 9 billion riyals ($2.40 billion), Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The projects were awarded to UAE's leading renewable energy company, Masdar, TotalEnergies, French utility EDF, among others.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC)
Energy
Next
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-03
China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
World News
2025-09-03
China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
0
World News
2025-10-17
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defense pact, FT reports
World News
2025-10-17
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defense pact, FT reports
0
World News
2025-10-09
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes
World News
2025-10-09
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes
0
World News
2025-10-15
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
World News
2025-10-15
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:31
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:31
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55
Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighboring Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55
Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighboring Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
0
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
2
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
3
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
5
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
7
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More