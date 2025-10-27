Saudi awards five 4.5 GW renewable energy projects at investments of over $2 billion, SPA reports

Middle East News
27-10-2025 | 14:31
Saudi awards five 4.5 GW renewable energy projects at investments of over $2 billion, SPA reports
Saudi awards five 4.5 GW renewable energy projects at investments of over $2 billion, SPA reports

Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) awarded on Monday five renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 4.5 gigawatts and involving investments of over 9 billion riyals ($2.40 billion), Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The projects were awarded to UAE's leading renewable energy company, Masdar, TotalEnergies, French utility EDF, among others.

Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC)

Energy

