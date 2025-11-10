News
President Macron to host Palestinian President on Tuesday
Middle East News
10-11-2025 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Macron to host Palestinian President on Tuesday
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, the French presidency said in a statement on Monday.
France officially recognized the State of Palestine in September.
Reuters
Macron
Palestinian
President
Tuesday
