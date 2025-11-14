News
Iranian forces intercept and move tanker towards Iran: Maritime security sources
Middle East News
14-11-2025 | 08:08
Iranian forces intercept and move tanker towards Iran: Maritime security sources
Iran's Revolutionary Guards were reported by maritime security sources to have intercepted the Marshall Islands-flagged oil products tanker, Talara, taking it into Iranian waters, while the vessel's manager said it had lost contact with the crew.
The tanker was previously sailing off the United Arab Emirates' coast, maritime sources said on Friday, and was carrying a cargo of high-sulphur gasoil through the Indian Ocean en route to Singapore from Sharjah in the UAE.
"Contact was lost at around 0822 local time (0422 UTC) on Friday ... approximately 20 nautical miles off the coast of Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates," the vessel's manager Columbia Shipmanagement said in a statement, adding that it was working closely with relevant parties – including maritime security agencies and the vessel's owner - to restore contact.
Columbia Shipmanagement did not provide further details.
The ship is owned by Cyprus-based Pasha Finance.
British Royal Navy agency UKMTO said the incident "is believed to be state activity; the vessel is transiting towards Iranian territorial waters."
Reuters
Middle East News
Iranian
Forces
Tanker
Iran
Maritime
Security
