Cameroon-flagged tanker issued distress call off Yemen’s Ahwar, security firm says
World News
18-10-2025 | 08:24
Cameroon-flagged tanker issued distress call off Yemen’s Ahwar, security firm says
A Cameroon-flagged tanker issued a distress call on Saturday after an explosion onboard as it passed about 60 nautical miles south of Yemen's Ahwar, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.
The cause of the explosion was unclear.
Ambrey said it was aware of radio communications indicating the crew intended to abandon ship and that a search and rescue operation was underway.
The vessel was travelling from Oman's Sohar Port to Djibouti, Ambrey added.
It said the tanker was not believed to be linked to the target profile of Yemen's Houthis.
They have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, targeting ships they deem linked to Israel in what they describe as solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war on Gaza.
The attacks have disrupted trade flows through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping routes.
Reuters
World News
Cameroon
Explosion
Yemen
Ahwar
Ambrey
Oman
Trump officials discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports
Previous
