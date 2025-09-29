President Aoun: Preserving civil peace is a red line, army and security forces must be protected

President Joseph Aoun affirmed Monday that civil peace remains above all other considerations, stressing that it is the duty of the Lebanese Army and security forces to safeguard it.



“Were it not for the vigilance of the army and security institutions in protecting citizens, ensuring their safety, and safeguarding Lebanese society in all its components, Lebanon would not have regained its security and stability, and we would not be here together today,” Aoun told a visiting delegation from the Arab Open University.



The president underlined that the army and security forces constitute a red line, saying: “It is unacceptable for anyone to target or criticize them.”



He noted that the army and security agencies work in full coordination and cooperation, combating terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking while carrying out their security responsibilities with commitment and accountability.