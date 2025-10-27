The U.N. rights chief warned Monday that the Sudanese city of El-Fasher was in an "extremely precarious situation," with the likelihood of "ethnically-motivated violations and atrocities" rising after paramilitary forces claimed control.



"The risk of further large-scale, ethnically-motivated violations and atrocities in El-Fasher is mounting by the day," Volker Turk said in a statement, calling for "urgent and concrete action... to ensure the protection of civilians in El-Fasher and safe passage for those trying to reach relative safety."





AFP