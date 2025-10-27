UN warns of ethnically-motivated 'atrocities' in Sudan's El-Fasher

World News
27-10-2025 | 11:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN warns of ethnically-motivated &#39;atrocities&#39; in Sudan&#39;s El-Fasher
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN warns of ethnically-motivated 'atrocities' in Sudan's El-Fasher

The U.N. rights chief warned Monday that the Sudanese city of El-Fasher was in an "extremely precarious situation," with the likelihood of "ethnically-motivated violations and atrocities" rising after paramilitary forces claimed control.

"The risk of further large-scale, ethnically-motivated violations and atrocities in El-Fasher is mounting by the day," Volker Turk said in a statement, calling for "urgent and concrete action... to ensure the protection of civilians in El-Fasher and safe passage for those trying to reach relative safety."


AFP
 

World News

UN

Ethnical

Atrocities

Sudan

El-Fasher

LBCI Next
Trump says 'would love' to meet with Kim Jong Un
Austrian chancellor rejects talk of Israel Eurovision ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-26

Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher

LBCI
World News
2025-09-24

Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people

LBCI
World News
05:24

UN chief says fighting in Sudan's El-Fasher 'terrible escalation of the conflict'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:31

US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
World News
15:24

Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end

LBCI
World News
12:38

Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More