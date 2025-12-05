Iran holds drills in Gulf, firing ballistic, cruise missiles at simulated targets

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy fired ballistic and cruise missiles at simulated targets in the Gulf on Friday during a two-day military exercise aimed at countering foreign threats, state media reported.



Earlier, Iran hosted an anti-terrorism drill in its northwestern province of East Azerbaijan with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which, according to state Press TV, was intended to signal both “peace and friendship” to neighboring states and warn enemies that “any miscalculation would meet a decisive response.”



State media reported a massive launch of Qadr 110, Qadr 380 and Qadr 360 cruise missiles and 303 ballistic missiles at targets in the Gulf of Oman. Drones simultaneously struck simulated enemy bases, the reports said.



The IRGC Navy began its exercise in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.



It emphasized what it said was its heightened artificial intelligence readiness and the "unwavering spirit and resistance" of its sailors in confronting any threat.





Reuters