Iranian President reiterates Tehran’s opposition to developing nuclear weapons

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a fatwa prohibiting weapons of mass destruction, which means “categorically that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons.”



Pezeshkian’s remarks came ahead of the third round of nuclear talks with the United States, which continues to accuse Tehran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.



Khamenei, who has the final say on Iran’s nuclear program, banned the production of nuclear weapons in a fatwa issued in the early 2000s.



AFP