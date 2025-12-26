Explosion at Alawite mosque in Syria's Homs kills five

Middle East News
26-12-2025 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosion at Alawite mosque in Syria&#39;s Homs kills five
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosion at Alawite mosque in Syria's Homs kills five

Five people were killed in an explosion at a mosque of the Alawite minority sect in the Syrian city of Homs on Friday, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

SANA cited Syrian Health Ministry official Najib al-Naasan as saying 21 others were wounded and that the figures were a preliminary toll, indicating they could rise.

Homs city's press office said an explosive device had detonated inside the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib mosque and that security forces had cordoned off the area.

Local official Issam Naameh told Reuters the blast took place during Friday noon prayers, typically the busiest time for mosques.

Syrian state media SANA published footage of rescuers and security forces examining debris splayed across the mosque's green carpet. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Explosion

Mosque

Alawite

Homs

LBCI Next
Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say
Explosion at mosque in Syria's Homs kills three — Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Explosion at mosque in Syria's Homs kills three — Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-26

Explosion kills five in northwest Syria: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-11-07

Explosion at school complex in Indonesia's Jakarta, local media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists

LBCI
Middle East News
15:01

Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24

Retired Lebanese officer's disappearance revives mystery of Israeli pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More