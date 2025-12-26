Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it

26-12-2025 | 15:01
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it

Yemen's internationally recognised government on Friday called on a Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support its forces in the country's largest province Hadramawt, hours after strikes that Yemen separatists said hit their positions there.

Yemeni news agency Saba reported after a national defence council meeting in Riyadh that the Yemeni government asked the coalition to "take all necessary military measures to protect innocent Yemeni civilians in Hadramawt province and support the armed forces" in imposing a de-escalation after separatists seized most of the province.

