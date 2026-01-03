Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday acknowledged the economic demands of Iranian protesters, while warning against what he described as rioting.



"The president and high-ranking officials are working to resolve” the economic difficulties in the sanctions-battered country, Khamenei said in a speech marking a Shiite holiday.



"The shopkeepers have protested against this situation, and that is completely fair," he added, while warning that "rioters... must be put in their place."



AFP



