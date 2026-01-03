Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'

Middle East News
03-01-2026 | 05:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s Khamenei says protesters&#39; economic demands &#39;fair&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday acknowledged the economic demands of Iranian protesters, while warning against what he described as rioting.

"The president and high-ranking officials are working to resolve” the economic difficulties in the sanctions-battered country, Khamenei said in a speech marking a Shiite holiday.

"The shopkeepers have protested against this situation, and that is completely fair," he added, while warning that "rioters... must be put in their place."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Protests

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Khamenei says Trump administration 'not worthy' of cooperation with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-02

Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-16

Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-20

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:47

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
World News
12:21

Iran FM denounces Trump's threat of intervention as 'reckless, dangerous'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:53

UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:01

Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Thousands of new Epstein-linked documents released by US Justice Dept — AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Middle East News
15:47

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
World News
09:18

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:59

Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More