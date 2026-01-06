Israel confirms US-backed security talks held with Syria

Middle East News
06-01-2026 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel confirms US-backed security talks held with Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel confirms US-backed security talks held with Syria

Israel confirmed Tuesday that it held U.S.-backed security talks with Syria in Paris, aimed at promoting regional stability and economic cooperation.

"The dialogue took place as part of (U.S.) President Trump's vision for advancing peace in the Middle East, during which Israel emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of its citizens and preventing threats along its borders," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Israel reiterated its commitment to promoting regional stability and security, and to the need to advance economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries," it added.

AFP

Middle East News

confirms

US-backed

security

talks

Syria

LBCI Next
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Syria state media says FM taking part in new round of talks with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-10

US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More