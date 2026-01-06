Israel confirms US-backed security talks held with Syria

Israel confirmed Tuesday that it held U.S.-backed security talks with Syria in Paris, aimed at promoting regional stability and economic cooperation.



"The dialogue took place as part of (U.S.) President Trump's vision for advancing peace in the Middle East, during which Israel emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of its citizens and preventing threats along its borders," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.



"Israel reiterated its commitment to promoting regional stability and security, and to the need to advance economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries," it added.



AFP