France summons Iran ambassador over protests: FM

13-01-2026 | 09:38
France summons Iran ambassador over protests: FM
France summons Iran ambassador over protests: FM

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday he had summoned the Iranian ambasssador to object to what he described as "state violence unquestioningly unleashed on peaceful protesters" in Iran.

Mass protests have erupted across Iran demanding an end to the clerical system in power since 1979, triggering a crackdown that activists say has killed at least 648 people during an internet blackout.

