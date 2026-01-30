Turkey urges US to resist Israeli pressure to strike Iran

30-01-2026 | 06:43
Turkey urges US to resist Israeli pressure to strike Iran
Turkey urges US to resist Israeli pressure to strike Iran

Turkey's top diplomat on Friday urged Washington to resist Israeli pressure to launch a military strike on Iran, warning it would cause "great harm" to a fragile region.

"We see that Israel is trying to persuade the US to launch a military attack on Iran... We hope the US administration will act with common sense and not allow this to happen," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.


AFP
 

Israel announces limited reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing Sunday
World must urgently improve 'dire' conditions in Gaza: Red Cross chief
LBCI Previous

