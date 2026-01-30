Turkey urges US to resist Israeli pressure to strike Iran

Turkey's top diplomat on Friday urged Washington to resist Israeli pressure to launch a military strike on Iran, warning it would cause "great harm" to a fragile region.



"We see that Israel is trying to persuade the US to launch a military attack on Iran... We hope the US administration will act with common sense and not allow this to happen," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.





AFP