Iran's Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US

12-01-2026 | 13:28
Iran&#39;s Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies &#39;warning&#39; to US
Iran's Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday praised pro-government rallies called by authorities in response to two weeks of protests, saying the turnout was a "warning" to the United States.

"This was a warning to American politicians to stop their deceit and not rely on treacherous mercenaries," he said, according to Iranian state TV, after U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily if Tehran killed protesters.

"These massive rallies, full of determination, have thwarted the plan of foreign enemies that were supposed to be carried out by domestic mercenaries," he said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Khamenei

Government

Rallies

Warning

US

