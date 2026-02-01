Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation

Iran has declared European countries' armies "terrorist groups," the parliament speaker said Sunday, following the EU's decision to apply the same designation to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



Dressed in a Guards uniform in a show of solidarity, speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that under "Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups."



It remained unclear what immediate impact the decision would have.





AFP