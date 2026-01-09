Kyiv says Russia hit two cargo vessels in Black Sea, Syrian crew member killed

Ukraine said Friday that Russia had hit two cargo ships off its south coast in the Black Sea, killing a Syrian crew member on board one of the vessels.



One of the ships was en route to load grain at the southern port of Chornomorsk, while the other was hit near the port of Odesa while transporting soybeans, Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.



"Unfortunately, the attack resulted in the death of a crew member, a Syrian citizen," Kuleba added.



AFP



