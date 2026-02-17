Iran FM says no date set for third round of US talks

Iran said on Tuesday that no date had been set for a third round of talks with the United States, as both sides will develop draft texts for a potential deal before fixing a time.



"No specific time has been set" for the third round, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV. "It was agreed that both sides would work further on draft texts for a potential agreement, after which the drafts would be exchanged and a date for a third round would be set."



AFP