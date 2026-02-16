Thirty four Australians released from Syrian camp holding IS-affiliated families

Middle East News
16-02-2026 | 05:14
High views
Thirty four Australians released from Syrian camp holding IS-affiliated families
Thirty four Australians released from Syrian camp holding IS-affiliated families

Syrian Kurdish forces on Monday released 34 Australians from a camp holding families of suspected Islamic State militants in northern Syria, saying they would be flown to Australia from Damascus.

Hukmiya Mohamed, a co-director of Roj camp, told Reuters that the 34 Australians had been released to members of their families who had come to Syria for the release. They were put on small buses for Damascus.

Roj camp holds more than 2,000 people from 40 different nationalities, the majority of them women and children.

Thousands of people believed to be linked to Islamic State militants have been held at Roj and a second camp, al-Hol, since the jihadist group was driven from its final territorial foothold in Syria in 2019.
Syrian government forces seized swathes of northern Syria from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in January, before agreeing a ceasefire on January 29.

Reuters

Middle East News

Australians

released

Syrian

holding

IS-affiliated

families

