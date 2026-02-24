Hamas calls for sanctions on Israel following new measures in West Bank

Hamas called for sanctions to be imposed on Israel, welcoming a joint condemnation by 20 countries of new Israeli measures aimed at tightening control over the occupied West Bank.



On Monday evening, around 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France and Spain — condemned “in the strongest terms” the latest Israeli measures.



Hamas praised the condemnation, describing it as “a step in the right direction” in confronting what it called expansionist occupation plans that constitute “a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.”



The movement called for “translating the outcomes of the statement into tangible practical steps by imposing deterrent sanctions” on the Israeli government.



It added that Israeli policies aim to “impose a reality of annexation, settlement expansion and forced displacement, and to halt the comprehensive and systematic aggression against our Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza.”



AFP