News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas calls for sanctions on Israel following new measures in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-02-2026 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas calls for sanctions on Israel following new measures in West Bank
Hamas called for sanctions to be imposed on Israel, welcoming a joint condemnation by 20 countries of new Israeli measures aimed at tightening control over the occupied West Bank.
On Monday evening, around 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France and Spain — condemned “in the strongest terms” the latest Israeli measures.
Hamas praised the condemnation, describing it as “a step in the right direction” in confronting what it called expansionist occupation plans that constitute “a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.”
The movement called for “translating the outcomes of the statement into tangible practical steps by imposing deterrent sanctions” on the Israeli government.
It added that Israeli policies aim to “impose a reality of annexation, settlement expansion and forced displacement, and to halt the comprehensive and systematic aggression against our Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza.”
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
calls
sanctions
Israel
following
measures
Next
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-16
EU calls on Israel to reverse approval of West Bank land registration
Middle East News
2026-02-16
EU calls on Israel to reverse approval of West Bank land registration
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-21
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-21
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
0
World News
2026-02-09
EU condemns Israel's West Bank control measures
World News
2026-02-09
EU condemns Israel's West Bank control measures
0
Middle East News
2026-02-09
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
Middle East News
2026-02-09
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-20
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-20
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-19
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-19
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
0
World News
2025-09-16
No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief
World News
2025-09-16
No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
Trump says Israel to withdraw from Gaza 'in phases' under deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
Trump says Israel to withdraw from Gaza 'in phases' under deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
2
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
4
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
5
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
6
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
7
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
05:19
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
Lebanon News
05:19
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More