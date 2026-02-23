15 dead in Peru military helicopter crash: Authorities

World News
23-02-2026 | 10:35
High views



Fifteen people died when a military helicopter crashed in the Arequipa region of Peru, the air force said Monday.

The Mi-17 helicopter lost radio contact Sunday afternoon and the Peruvian Air Force found the 15 people dead on Monday.

"Rescue personnel have confirmed the deaths of the four crew members... as well as the 11 passengers who were on board," an air force statement said.

AFP











