Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media

Middle East News
02-02-2026 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, the news agency Fars reported on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful of a deal to avert military action.

"President Pezeshkian has ordered the opening of talks with the United States," Fars reported, citing an unnamed government source.

"Iran and the United States will hold talks on the nuclear file," Fars said, without specifying a date. The report was also carried by the government newspaper Iran and the reformist daily Shargh.

AFP

Middle East News

president

orders

start

talks

Local

media

LBCI Next
Syria security forces enter Hasakeh city under deal with Kurds: AFP
Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Syria state media says FM taking part in new round of talks with Israel

LBCI
World News
2026-01-31

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Iran prepared for 'fair' talks with US but not on defense capabilities: Araghchi

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-29

Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey for talks on tensions with US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel

LBCI
World News
11:29

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24

What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22

Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?

LBCI
World News
12:01

Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-24

UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More