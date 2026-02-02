Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, the news agency Fars reported on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful of a deal to avert military action.



"President Pezeshkian has ordered the opening of talks with the United States," Fars reported, citing an unnamed government source.



"Iran and the United States will hold talks on the nuclear file," Fars said, without specifying a date. The report was also carried by the government newspaper Iran and the reformist daily Shargh.



AFP

