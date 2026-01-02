News
US intervention in Iran would 'destabilise entire region': Iranian official
World News
02-01-2026 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US intervention in Iran would 'destabilise entire region': Iranian official
A top Iranian security official on Friday warned U.S. President Donald Trump against intervening in protests gripping the country, saying it would "destabilise the entire region".
"Trump should know that any American interference in this internal matter would amount to destabilising the entire region and harming American interests," Ali Larijani, who heads Iran's highest security body said.
AFP
