Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 11:53
Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said Monday that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, continues to hold the same extremist views as his predecessor, and warned that Israel will target anyone promoting extremist ideas against it.
Danon made the remarks while speaking with journalists at the United Nations headquarters.
Reuters
Middle East News
warns
target
promoters
extremist
ideas,
ambassador
Learn More