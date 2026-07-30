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Iran's Guards say three members killed in US attack on northwest
Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 06:50
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Iran's Guards say three members killed in US attack on northwest
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that three of its members were killed in an attack by the United States on the northwestern province of Zanjan.
"In the brutal attack carried out by the terrorist regime of the criminal United States on 30 July 2026, three brave and devoted members of the Ansar al-Mahdi IRGC in Zanjan province... attained martyrdom," the Guards' provinicial branch said in a statement, according to Tasnim news agency.
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