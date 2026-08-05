Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

Middle East News
05-08-2026 | 03:16
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea
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Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday that they had attacked a Saudi oil tanker off Yanbu, in the Red Sea, as the rebels pressed on with their declared maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia.

The group "successfully targeted the Saudi oil tanker 'Wafa' in the northern Red Sea, off the coast of Yanbu, with a number of ballistic missiles," their military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement, adding this was the eighth ship they targeted since the start of the blockade on July 22.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Yanbu

Red Sea

Saudi Arabia

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