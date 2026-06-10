Pakistan says killed 26 militants in strikes along Afghanistan border

Pakistani airstrikes killed 26 militants in Afghanistan border areas, Pakistan's government said on Wednesday.



"In the aftermath of recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan precise and calibrated Strikes were carried out along Pakistan Afghanistan border areas on hideouts and safe havens," Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X, adding 26 militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group were killed.



He did not comment on any civilian casualties after Afghan authorities, who have denied Afghanistan is used for militancy, said at least 12 people, including children, were left dead in the strikes.



AFP