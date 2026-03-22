Iran military says to completely close Hormuz if US targets power plants

Iran's military threatened on Sunday to completely shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, among other measures, if U.S. President Donald Trump acts on threats to target the country's power plants.



"If the United States' threats regarding Iran's power plants are carried out... the Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed, and it will not be reopened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt," the military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by state television.



Iran has already all but choked off the vital waterway, but a relatively small number of vessels have been able to transit it -- around five percent of its pre-war volume, according to analytics firm Kpler.



AFP