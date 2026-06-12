Iran media says draft deal with US would end war including in Lebanon

Middle East News
12-06-2026 | 05:26
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Iran media says draft deal with US would end war including in Lebanon
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Iran media says draft deal with US would end war including in Lebanon

Iran's Mehr news agency published on Friday what it said was a draft deal with the United States to provide a framework for an end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The agency said the memorandum of understanding would include a "permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon."


AFP
 

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