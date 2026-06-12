Iran media says draft US deal sees release of $24 bn frozen assets

Iran's Mehr news agency on Friday published a draft deal with the United States which would, if adopted, secure the release of $24 billion in frozen assets within a 60-day period.



The agency, citing a source close to Iran's negotiating team, said an accord would allow for the "release of $24 billion of Iran's blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period."



It added that half of that sum would be "made available to Iran before the start of negotiations."





AFP