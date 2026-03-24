Strike in western Iraq kills 15 fighters: New toll

A strike in western Iraq on Tuesday killed a commander and 14 fighters from the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, a statement from the group said, updating the toll and blaming the United States.



The fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), were killed in a "treacherous American attack that targeted the operation headquarters" in western Anbar province, the statement said. An earlier toll put the toll at seven.



The PMF is now part of Iraq's regular army, but also includes some pro-Iranian groups.







AFP