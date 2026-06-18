LBCI sources: Suspect detained over alleged drone equipment imports for Hezbollah

According to LBCI sources, and based on a letter received from Interpol by the Lebanese Public Prosecution at the Court of Cassation, an individual identified as R.T. was interrogated on suspicion of importing equipment allegedly used in the manufacture of drones for Hezbollah.



LBCI sources added that the suspect was detained and referred to the Government Commissioner at the Military Court, Judge Claude Ghanem, who ordered his continued detention and transferred him to First Military Investigative Judge Ghada Abu Alwan.