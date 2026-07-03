Ukrainian strike on market in Moscow-occupied town kills five: Official

World News
03-07-2026 | 06:19
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Ukrainian strike on market in Moscow-occupied town kills five: Official
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Ukrainian strike on market in Moscow-occupied town kills five: Official

A Ukrainian attack Friday on a market in a Russian-occupied part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed five people, the Kremlin-appointed governor said, a day after Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's capital.

"It has already been confirmed that five residents were killed in a targeted enemy attack on the Tokmak city market," Russia-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Telegram.

AFP

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